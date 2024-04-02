These are the world's richest billionaires, according to Forbes

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis City of Prescott sales tax increase could appear on ballot as soon as November election Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host health screenings May 20 Prescott Area Iris Society to hold Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale 10 a.m. May 11 Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return Prescott Valley Police, CAFMA, offer thanks for assistance during massive blaze Tell us about your collection Bradshaw Mountain High School target of ‘high-dollar’ criminal damage over Easter weekend BLM plans prescribed burns near Yarnell in Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

These are the world's richest billionaires, according to Forbes

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 2, 2024 10 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, April 2.

Full Video Transcript Below:

I’m Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. This is what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks were in the red to close out today's session. The Dow closed down over 350 points, the Nasdaq closed down close to one percent, and the S&P closed seven-tenths of a percent lower. This comes as investors started to lose faith in a June interest rate cut on the heels of hotter than expected inflation data. Investors will be looking ahead to the March jobs report due out on Friday.

In other news - the world now has more billionaires than ever before, and they’re richer than they’ve ever been. According to Forbes’ annual billionaires list, there are now 2,781 billionaires around the globe - with 141 of them earning the title over the past year. The people on the list hold a combined wealth of more than $14 trillion.

And billionaires are getting even wealthier - with two-thirds of them adding to their wealth in 2023, with the top 20 on the list adding $700 billion to their combined wealth since last year. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault tops the list with a net worth of $233 billion. He’s followed by Elon Musk with a net worth of $195 billion, and Jeff Bezos at $194 billion.

Rounding out the top five are Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison. The wealthiest woman on the list is L’Oreal’s Françoise Bettencourt Meyers - she sits at 15 with a net worth of $99.5 billion. The youngest billionaires in the world are Italy’s Clemente Del Vecchio and Brazil’s Livia Voight - both are just 19 years old.

With 841, the United States is home to the most billionaires on the list. China has 473 and India is home to 200.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: