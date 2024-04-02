Tell us about your collection

Do you have some things you collect? For some, these are dozens (sometimes hundreds) of items, trinkets, bobbles, etc. that you have gathered – sometimes over a lifetime.

There are ceramic horses, comic books, gnomes, antiques, Star Wars memorabilia, tools, … you name it.

We want to hear from you for the Courier’s next 101 Things supplement, “101 Things to Collect.” This is the third in the 101 Things series, which has previously listed 101 Things to do in Prescott and 101 Things to do on your Birthday.

Your submission would include 100-200 words telling us about your collection (and, most importantly, why you collect these), as well as a representative photo (JPEG normal or raw size).

The deadline to submit these – preferably to editors@prescottaz.com – would be Wednesday, April 24. If the Courier receives more than 101, the submissions will be judged for inclusion in the section based on uniqueness, completeness of submission, and – if necessary – first-come, first-used.

If you have questions, please call Editor Tim Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or email twieds@prescottaz.com.