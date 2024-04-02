One of Amazon's bestselling dog beds that pets 'nap in for hours' is on sale for nearly 50% off, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's safe to say that every pet parent wants what's best for their companion, and that means ensuring they have a cozy bed to sleep in. There are a plethora of options on the market, but only a few are backed by thousands of shoppers.

Right now, the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for medium-sized pets is nearly half off, bringing the price from $60 down to just $34 thanks to double discounts at Amazon. All you have to do is apply the on-page 15% off coupon before adding one to your cart and it'll automatically be applied at checkout. This is the lowest price it has been in a while, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. Although the medium bed is the one on sale for only $34, it can also be ordered in eight other sizes at various price points to fit a variety of pets' needs.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed, $34 (was $60) at Amazon

What sets it apart from ordinary dog beds is that this one is made of high-density egg-crate foam instead of thin fluff. Not only is it comfortable, but it also provides orthopedic support to help with pressure relief and joint health. It even features a cushioned bolster shape for head and neck support.

Underneath its soft, velvety cover is a waterproof lining that prevents accidents and messes from seeping through. Simply remove the cover and toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. This is great for older dogs and puppies who are still potty training. It also has a non-slip bottom that holds it in place on hard surfaces.

With all of its thoughtful design features, we aren't shocked that this dog bed is a no. 1 bestseller at Amazon and is backed by more than 29,800 shoppers who have given it five stars. Over 9,000 beds have sold in the past 30 days, and that's likely due to its incredible sale price. One person commented on its durability and said, "2+ years and still the best beds ever."

"My Corgi just loves this bed," another reviewer wrote. "I know he’s comfortable as he will nap in it for hours. The design is great for dogs with short legs. They can enter or exit without having to jump or climb. I recommend this bed highly."

Surprise your furry friend with the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed while it's nearly half off for a limited time.