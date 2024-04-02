OFFERS
Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return

Huge 80s rock band returns to Las Vegas Strip casino for shows

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: April 2, 2024 11:04 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip is known for offering entertainment to satisfy just about anyone's taste.

Guests will spend some of their stay gambling at one of the Strip's many casinos. Visitors can also enjoy dining at restaurants operated by a number of celebrity chefs, including Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill at MGM Resorts International's  (MGM)  MGM Grand or maybe Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR)  Caesars Palace. Celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay also have restaurants at Caesars properties.

Top comedians perform on the Strip

The Strip's hotel casinos also offer plenty of big name entertainment at their theaters. For fans of comedy, Jim Gaffigan performs on his Barely Alive Tour April 3-6 at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, and Jerry Seinfeld brings his stand-up act to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace April 12-13. 

For country music fans, Miranda Lambert is currently performing the final shows on her Velvet Rodeo residency at Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood April 3-6, and Garth Brooks returns for shows April 18-28 on his Plus One residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and continues on select dates throughout the year until Dec. 22.

For classic pop fans, 1970s superstar Barry Manilow continues his long-running residency for shows May 1-11 just off the Strip in the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas, formerly the International Hotel and Las Vegas Hilton where Elvis Presley used to perform.

For rock and roll fans, Foreigner plays the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas April 3, 5 and 6, and Scorpions celebrate the 40th anniversary of their "Love at First Sting" album for nine dates from April 11-May 3. Shows on April 18, 24, 28 and May 1 are already sold out.

John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Dominic Brown of Duran Duran perform on stage during the Future Past tour at Utilita Arena Birmingham on May 5, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Katja Ogrin&solGetty Images

Duran Duran returns to Encore Theater on the Strip   

Music fans can get ready for quick sellouts again as legendary 1980s rock band Duran Duran returns to the Strip for two shows May 3 and 4 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas to promote the band's 16th album "Danse Macabre," which includes new songs, covers and alternate versions of classics. The band's current lineup includes Simon LeBon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes.

Artist presale begins April 3 at 10 a.m. Pacific and AEG and American Express Early Access presales begin April 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public April 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific. The Encore Theater's 1,480 seat capacity is one of the smallest on Duran Duran's tour, though the band performed a benefit show Feb. 6 at the 500-seat The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, Calif., according to the band's website.

The "Hungry Like the Wolf" singers last played the Strip for two sold-out, two-night stands Sept. 1 and 3 and Oct. 30 and 31, 2022 at the Encore Theater. Duran Duran has a long history of selling out shows in Las Vegas, which includes selling out the 2,050 capacity The Joint at Hard Rock Cafe & Casino in just six minutes for a show set for June 19, 2003, the band said in a press release at the time. 

The band had been scheduled to play their first concert in the U.S. together in 18 years on July 16, 2003, at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, Calif. The band also added a second show at The Joint for July 17, 2003.

