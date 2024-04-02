Beats partners with a popular athleisure brand for custom earbuds

Fast Facts

Beats is partnering with Alo Yoga for a special edition, custom Fit Pro earbuds.





Since Beats Fit Pro first hit the scene in 2021, we’ve seen various color drops, as well as a high-profile partnership with Kim Kardashian hit the market. It speaks to the quality of these true wireless earbuds, which offer a robust feature set that includes active noise cancellation and transparency listening modes in a comfortable design.

One of the main use cases was wearing these earbuds while working out, thanks to an integrated wing-tip design that ensures the Beats Fit Pro don’t fall out of your ears.

Now, Beats is partnering with the popular athleisure brand Alo Yoga for a special edition of the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. This partnership goes further than the various color drops or even the Kim K. partnership.

The Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro true wireless earbuds have a matte black finish with a glowing “b” Beats logo painted in silver chrome. What sets these apart is a debossed “Alo” logo on the right earbud—a subtle but sweet branding touch.

Additionally, Beats went the extra mile with a combination carrying and charging case, including a polished, mirror silver finish for the inside cover displaying both brands' logos and a speckled blacktop outside case. TheStreet had the chance to check out a pair early, and the outside of the case sparkles when the light hits it right.

Aside from the design, the Beats x Alo Special Edition earbuds are the same as the Beats Fit Pro. Powering them is the Apple-made (AAPL) H1 chip that ensures fast pairing with other Apple devices, powers the listening modes, and supports spatial audio with head tracking. This way, when you’re streaming eligible tracks in Apple Music or movies with Dolby Atmos, you’ll be immersed in audio strategically placed around you.

Beats Fit Pro can last for about six hours on a full charge with a listening mode engaged, and with recharges in the carrying case, you’ll get 24 hours of playback. The box includes additional ear tip sizes and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

In a shared release, Beats CMO Chris Thorne stated, “Beats and Alo have a shared passion for high-performance products that allow our customers to express their unique and distinct personalities.” He said the company is thrilled to work with Alo on this special fitness accessory.

Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro earbuds will launch on April 4, 2024, for $199.99 — the same price as standard Beats Fit Pro — and will be available at Alo retail stores, select Apple Stores, and both brands' online stores.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch, Beats is working with Tyle, a Grammy-winning and Global Platinum recording artist, to launch the earbuds, including a track from her debut album, “Safer.” Tyla will join Apple Music’s own Nadeska Alexia for a special Today at Apple session to chat on “the power of music in wellness” at Apple’s SoHo store on April 4, 2024, at 6PM ET.

It’s exciting that Beats continues to partner with new brands and personalities to showcase its various earbuds in unique styles and shades. Considering Beats also offers the over-ear Studio Pros and is rumored to be working on a new on-ear headphone, this partnership with Alo will be one to watch to see if it happens again.

