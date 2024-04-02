A KitchenAid Stand Mixer with 15,000+ perfect ratings is at its lowest price in years — now $160 off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're new to cooking and baking or considering yourself a seasoned pro, everyone can benefit from small kitchen appliances to make any recipe quick and easy. One machine everyone should have on their wishlist is a mixer.

Luckily, this KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer is a whopping $160 off at Amazon right now, making it cost only $300 as opposed to $460. This is the lowest price it has been in years, according to the price tracker camelcamelcamel, so now is the time to add one to your cart. After all, this deal likely won't last long and it only applies to the color Onyx Black.

There are 21 other shades to choose from at various price points, but you really can't go wrong with a neutral tone since it'll match any kitchen aesthetic. Plus, it's how the mixer operates that matters most, and over 15,000 shoppers swear by its quality.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer, $300 (was $460) at Amazon

This particular model comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, and a pouring shield, making it incredibly versatile. It also has a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl that offers enough space to make enough dough for up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at one time. Thanks to its tilt-head design you can access the bowl at any time to add ingredients or do a quick taste test.

To ensure every ingredient is thoroughly incorporated, this machine provides 59 touchpoints per rotation around the entire bowl and can select your desired speed. Not only do these features save you time and effort, but they also take the guesswork out of mixing ingredients by hand. You'll no longer be left wondering if everything is fully mixed or not.

More than 6,000 people have left rave reviews about this mixer and it also happens to be the no. 2 bestseller in Amazon's household stand mixers category. One person said it "is a whole new experience" in comparison to older models and added that they were "able to make a double batch of dough, no problem!"

"Eleven years and eight months later, mine is still going strong," another reviewer wrote. "Then and now, it is performing at top speeds as if brand new. To the delight of family and friends alike, over the past decade, I've made thousands of bread loaves, muffins, cakes, cookies, and other scrumptious baked treats. Hundred of pounds of meringue, whipped cream, bases, batters, and fillings. Countless sheets of fresh pasta. Endless bowls of dips, creams, frostings, and sauces. You name it, my mixer has done it and I still LOVE it to this day!"

The fact that this KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer can make so many recipes and lasts for well over a decade should already be convincing enough, but the $160 discount is the icing on the cake.