The no. 1 bestselling greenhouse at Amazon that shoppers call a 'plant saver' is on sale for only $39

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott facility of Boys & Girls Clubs targeted for ‘new identity’ Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza New county logo, ‘non-sanctuary county’ proclamation up for Board of Supervisors review Wednesday Dignity Health negotiations on new contract with Aetna extended Fire ravages Legado Luxury Apartments in Prescott Valley CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13 Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza in Prescott City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The no. 1 bestselling greenhouse at Amazon that shoppers call a 'plant saver' is on sale for only $39

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 11:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is officially here, and that means the gardening season is on the horizon. If you're not keen on waiting until the ground is thawed to start planting, you're in luck because with one purchase you can start your garden at any time of year.

The Home-Complete 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's greenhouses category and is currently on sale for just $39. It comes with four durable metal shelves that hold up to 24 pounds each, making it great for holding trays and small pots used to sprout seeds. 

Home-Complete 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse, $39 (was $45) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This greenhouse in particular is made using metal frames for added durability, and it features a PVC cover that offers protection from frost and pests and creates a healthy environment for plants to thrive in. It has a zippered roll-up door for easy access. Plus, there's plenty of space to store gardening tools, so everything you need to tend to your garden is organized in one place.

Thanks to its portable design, it can easily be transported from one place to another. Start your garden indoors and as the weather warms up, move the entire thing outside into the sunshine. Its wheels have locking mechanisms to hold it in place once it's set, or they can be removed completely if you're looking for a more permanent placement.

Over 4,000 greenhouses have sold in the past 30 days, and that number will likely increase while it's on sale during peak gardening season. More than 8,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and one person called it a "plant saver" while another said that "it helps a great deal for starting seeds in early spring."

"This greenhouse has been an absolute game changer for my gardening endeavors," a third reviewer wrote. "Overall, I highly recommend this beautiful greenhouse to all gardening enthusiasts out there. It's easy to assemble, lightweight, and remarkably sturdy. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this greenhouse will undoubtedly enhance your gardening experience. It's worth every penny and more!"

If you can garden all year long with the help of the Home-Complete 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse for only $39, it'll practically pay for itself with the amount of produce you'll grow, so add one to your cart while it's on sale. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: