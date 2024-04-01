Rodeo Roundup: Cirque Ma’Ceo Traveling Equestrian Circus to appear at Prescott Rodeo Grounds

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza New county logo, ‘non-sanctuary county’ proclamation up for Board of Supervisors review Wednesday Dignity Health negotiations on new contract with Aetna extended Fire ravages Legado Luxury Apartments in Prescott Valley CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13 Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza in Prescott City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting Prescott VA’s National Vietnam Veterans Day service a standing-room-only affair

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rodeo Roundup: Cirque Ma’Ceo Traveling Equestrian Circus to appear at Prescott Rodeo Grounds

Cirque Ma’Ceo, a traveling equestrian circus and acrobatics troupe, is coming to the Prescott Rodeo Grounds for five performances. (Courtesy photo)

Cirque Ma’Ceo, a traveling equestrian circus and acrobatics troupe, is coming to the Prescott Rodeo Grounds for five performances. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2024 4:36 p.m.

Cirque Ma’Ceo, a traveling equestrian circus and acrobatics troupe, is coming to Prescott showcasing beautiful horses and human artists from across the globe that perform high-flying stunts with a European gypsy theme.

The Cavallo Equestrian Arts troupe performs in an Italian Big Top theater and features a rare horse breed, the Boulonnais draft horse stallion in addition to 10 other breeds. Each 90-minute performance tells a story through acrobatics, breathtaking aerial artistry, and the enchanting grace of equestrian arts — all set to classics of Spanish guitar.

Cirque Ma’Ceo has earned rave reviews for its high production value, authentic costumes, and envelope-pushing stunts. 

Join us for an unforgettable, family-friendly show packed with three days of performances under the dazzling Big Top at the Rodeo Grounds in Prescott.

There will be five performances of Cirque Ma’Ceo:

• Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m.;

• Saturday, April 13, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and,

• Sunday, April 14, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance by following this link: https://events.cirquemaceotickets.com/#/event-details/cirque-maceo-in-prescott-az.

Additional information:

• The Box Office opens one hour before each performance;

• Cash and card accepted;

• Parking is free and on-site;

• Tickets can be purchased at the door one hour before each performance;

• For group rate tickets of 10 or more, please call for special rates;

• Children 2 and younger are allowed to sit on your lap FREE of ticket charge;

• Call the Cirque Ma’Ceo hotline, 800-927-1539, for more information; and,

• Handicapped seating is available for purchase from the onsite box office open one hour before each performance.

Information and photo provided by Prescott Frontier Days. For more events, especially the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: