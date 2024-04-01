Rodeo Roundup: Cirque Ma’Ceo Traveling Equestrian Circus to appear at Prescott Rodeo Grounds

Cirque Ma’Ceo, a traveling equestrian circus and acrobatics troupe, is coming to Prescott showcasing beautiful horses and human artists from across the globe that perform high-flying stunts with a European gypsy theme.

The Cavallo Equestrian Arts troupe performs in an Italian Big Top theater and features a rare horse breed, the Boulonnais draft horse stallion in addition to 10 other breeds. Each 90-minute performance tells a story through acrobatics, breathtaking aerial artistry, and the enchanting grace of equestrian arts — all set to classics of Spanish guitar.

Cirque Ma’Ceo has earned rave reviews for its high production value, authentic costumes, and envelope-pushing stunts.

Join us for an unforgettable, family-friendly show packed with three days of performances under the dazzling Big Top at the Rodeo Grounds in Prescott.

There will be five performances of Cirque Ma’Ceo:



• Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m.;

• Saturday, April 13, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and,

• Sunday, April 14, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance by following this link: https://events.cirquemaceotickets.com/#/event-details/cirque-maceo-in-prescott-az.

Additional information:

• The Box Office opens one hour before each performance;

• Cash and card accepted;

• Parking is free and on-site;

• Tickets can be purchased at the door one hour before each performance;

• For group rate tickets of 10 or more, please call for special rates;

• Children 2 and younger are allowed to sit on your lap FREE of ticket charge;

• Call the Cirque Ma’Ceo hotline, 800-927-1539, for more information; and,

• Handicapped seating is available for purchase from the onsite box office open one hour before each performance.

Information and photo provided by Prescott Frontier Days. For more events, especially the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.