Pet of the Week: Venus (United Animal Friends)

A cattle dog mix, Venus has a docked tail that wags like crazy when she is happy. She has a quiet, affectionate demeanor and is friendly to everyone, including kids and other gentle dogs. A smart pooch, Venus is learning manners and basic training skills while waiting for her new home. Her foster mom says she loves going on walks and being petted. She is not a barker or a jumper. Venus may be initially uneasy when meeting new people, but once you earn her trust, get ready for a bond that will last a lifetime!

Venus is about 3-1/2-years-old and weighs about 60 pounds. If you would like to adopt her, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on her page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.