Pet of the Week: Valentina (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Valentina is a 3-year-old, light gray-and-white tabby. She is a sweet lap cat and a little shy. Valentina came from a hoarding situation and is looking for a more loving home. She gets along with other cats. Call to see this pretty girl.

To meet Valentina, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.