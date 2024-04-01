OFFERS
Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza New county logo, 'non-sanctuary county' proclamation up for Board of Supervisors review Wednesday Dignity Health negotiations on new contract with Aetna extended Fire ravages Legado Luxury Apartments in Prescott Valley CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13 Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza in Prescott City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting Prescott VA's National Vietnam Veterans Day service a standing-room-only affair

Monday, April 01
Pet of the Week: Valentina (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Valentina is a 3-year-old, light gray-and-white tabby. (Courtesy photo)

Valentina is a 3-year-old, light gray-and-white tabby. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2024 4:49 p.m.

Valentina is a 3-year-old, light gray-and-white tabby. She is a sweet lap cat and a little shy. Valentina came from a hoarding situation and is looking for a more loving home. She gets along with other cats. Call to see this pretty girl.

To meet Valentina, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

