Pet of the Week: Miss June (Blackhat Humane Society)

Little Miss June is a 10-week-old cattledog — maybe shepherd mix — who is lively and very friendly. She lives with other dogs and is learning the house rules. Miss June will make a great hiking buddy and would love a human to show her how fun life can be.

Visit blackhathumanesociety.org or call 928-899-3942 to learn more about her.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.