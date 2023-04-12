Pet of the Week: Marzipan (Catty Shack)

Marzipan — born April 12, 2023 — is a lover and a purrer; a very sweet boy, being both people and cat friendly. Marzipan is about to turn 1 year old and would love to celebrate with a forever home!

Come visit this handsome guy at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can also see Marzipan on cattyshackrescue.org.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.