Pet of the Week: Marzipan (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 4:47 p.m.
Marzipan — born April 12, 2023 — is a lover and a purrer; a very sweet boy, being both people and cat friendly. Marzipan is about to turn 1 year old and would love to celebrate with a forever home!
Come visit this handsome guy at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can also see Marzipan on cattyshackrescue.org.
Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: