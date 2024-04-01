Pet of the Week: Bumblebee (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Bumblebee, an approximately 1-1/2- to 2-year-old mixed breed. Bumblebee came to the shelter as a stray and, due to not being claimed, she is now looking for her new home. Bumblebee is a sweet and loving girl. She appears to be housetrained. We have not tried her with other dogs, although she seems to want to play with them.

A meet and greet with any potential fur siblings are required. If you would like to meet Bumblebee, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.