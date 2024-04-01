Pet of the Week: Arrow (Yavapai Humane Society)

We would like to introduce you to Arrow! He’s a 6-year-old terrier mix who came to us March 3. Arrow seems to warm up quickly and enjoys getting pets and attention from his handlers. This distinguished gentleman is playful and affectionate, but sometimes gets pushy when he gets excited. Adopters should supervise Arrow around children. Arrow may or may not do well with another dog, so a dog-to-dog meet and greet will be required if you have other dogs at home.

If you would like to find out more about this handsome fellow, give our Adoptions Team a call at 928-445-2666.

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.