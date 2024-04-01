OFFERS
Large structure fire erupts overnight in Prescott Valley

The Legado Luxury Apartments go up in flames this morning, Monday, April 1, 2024. (CAFMA/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2024 6:45 a.m.

A large structure fire in downtown Prescott Valley has resulted in evacuations and road closures overnight Monday, April 1.

Fire broke out on the south side of The Legado Luxury Apartments project, off Florentine Road at Main Street in Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police reported. Fire crews and police are on scene.

Evacuated areas include Building A, Building B, Building C and Building N at Talking Glass Apartments.

Road closures include Center Court at Pav Way; Florentine Road at Lake Valley Road; and Florentine Road at Main Street.

Police also urged motorists to use the open roads for their morning commute: State Route 69, State Route 89A, Glassford Hill Road, Viewpoint Drive, and Robert Road - all of which are open through Prescott Valley.

No fire personnel, police officers or citizens have been injured, police stated. The fire is still active and being suppressed.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more as this story develops.

