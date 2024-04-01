Dignity Health: Negotiations with Aetna extended to Friday

Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG) and Aetna have jointly agreed to extend their negotiation period to Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m.

This will allow Aetna-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMG services and providers through Friday, April 5, according to a news release.

The two entities are working on new contracts, as part of a tri-state negotiating effort.

"We remain hopeful that we will reach a resolution with Aetna that benefits those we serve right here in our community. We greatly appreciate the community’s patience and support as we work toward reaching a fair and balanced agreement with Aetna," officials with Dignity stated.

This negotiation affects only Yavapai Regional Medical Group in Yavapai County. It does not affect Yavapai Regional Medical Center, they added.

"We encourage patients to call 877-729-2669 or visit www.dignityhealth.org/aetna to stay informed about their coverage, including continuity of care."

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for details as this story continues to develop.

Click HERE to read the story the Courier published Friday, explaining the negotiations.