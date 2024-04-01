OFFERS
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese NIL value tops women's college basketball

Colin Salao
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 5:52 p.m.

Basketball fans around the country will be tuned in to women's hoops tonight as Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers square off against the Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes April 1 in the Final Four of the Women's March Madness Tournament.

It's a match-up oozing with storylines.

It's the rematch of the NCAA Championship game from last year, which saw LSU take the crown in a game that had nearly 10 million average viewers, the most in the history of women's basketball.

The game also created a buzz beyond the actual win as Reese would point to her ring finger to signal the championship was juxtaposed against the "You Can't See Me" gesture that Clark had done against Louisville in the Elite Eight. 

During last year's championship game, Angel Reese (right) pointed to her ring finger to signal that LSU was set to win the tournament while Caitlin Clark walked toward her bench.

Maddie Meyer&solGetty Images

It's also potentially the last amateur game for Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, who declared for the WNBA Draft last month. Her storied amateur career, which also includes making the most three-pointers in NCAA history, is still devoid of a national championship.

Clark is expected to go No. 1 in the WNBA Draft on April 15 — though she's also been reportedly offered over $5 million to play in Ice Cube's BIG3 league.

Related: Caitlin Clark may already make the WNBA a lot more money before even going pro

Reese's future is a little less clear. Like Clark, the LSU big has one more year of eligibility, but she has yet to announce whether she will take it or enter the WNBA Draft. If Reese does declare, she is also expected to go in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

But adding fuel to this game's fire is that LSU has been embroiled in controversy all year. The team added some firepower this offseason through the transfer portal with Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, but have gone through some ups and downs in the season. Reese also spent some time away from the team earlier in the year that stirred up controversy, though it was clarified later on that it was to work on her mental health.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey has also been the subject of criticisms especially after  last week when she spoke up about a Washington Post story about her that at the time had yet to be published.

Related: Everyone thinks LSU coach Kim Mulkey is making things worse for herself

And one additional thing to point out is that that Clark and Reese are also the two most valued NCAA Women's Basketball players, according to On3's NIL valuation. Clark reportedly brings in $3.1 million per year, while Reese is at $1.8 million, according to the site.

The two of them even crack the top-ten among all college players for NIL valuation, with Clark at fourth and Reese at eighth, respectively. Clark trails only LeBron James' son Bronny, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and former Team USA gymnast Livvy Dunne.

None of the men's players who made the tournament rank higher than Clark and Reese. The closest is Jared McCain — whose Duke team was eliminated last night by NC State — at $1.1 million.

Given all the storylines surrounding tonight's game, it would be no surprise if the match-up sets viewership records for the sport once again.

Related: Women's basketball is gaining ground, but is March Madness ready to rival the men's game?

