BMW is training chauffeurs to prepare for situations out of ‘Mission: Impossible’

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 7:48 p.m.

Although President Biden rides in one of several specially-equipped General Motors  (GM)  branded vehicles when being shuttled around place to place both domestically and abroad, other heads of state and VIPs turn to luxury brands like German brand BMW for their security needs. 

Whether there is an important politician, CEO, or a popular celebrity in the back seat, armored versions of luxury flagship sedans like the BMW 7-Series can assure its occupants can be protected by whatever their enemies throw at them — including bullets and explosives. 

However, BMW  (BMWYY)  knows that having the car is not enough when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable of its customers. Simply said, the armored car is only one wall of protection, the most important VIPs will also need the best chauffeur; a driver prepared for anything and everything.

Located at a former Soviet air force base near Berlin, Germany, BMW is teaching drivers how to unlock the full potential of the brand's portfolio of armored vehicles through the BMW Security Vehicle Training program. 

Though footage of the program looks like scenes ripped straight out of movies like "The Bourne Identity," "Casino Royale," or "Mission: Impossible," replete with simulated explosions and demonstrations of evasive stunt driving, the curriculum of the program for professional drivers is designed for those who, according to BMW, "want to improve their skills in handling special-protection vehicles in order to be optimally prepared for extreme situations."

Over the course of two days, groups of eight students will be subjected to both classroom work, and hands-on training with BMWs armored vehicles. Much of the emphasis of the course is designed to familiarize professionals with the driving dynamics of the much heavier armored versions of vehicles like the already very heavy 7-series. 

The BMW 760i Protection xDrive being used in BMW Security Vehicle Trainings

BMW

Highlights of the course include what BMW calls "realistic practice scenarios" including simulations of "escape situations." Additionally, drivers will learn advanced skills like driving on a slalom course at night, using different headlight beams to their advantage, as well as high-speed evasive driving in situations like "being confronted with explosions" on backroads. 

For those chauffeurs looking for some extra credit, or an additional set of skills to put on the résumé, BMW also offers a higher-adrenaline "Level 2" course. 

Over the course of three days, students will be protagonists in their own action movies — learning how to escape situations under gunfire, explosions, nighttime ambushes, as well as an aggressive form of defensive driving that involves crashing and bashing potential adversaries. Additionally, students will also learn off-road driving in an armored version of its popular X5 SUV, which weighs a full ton more than the standard model.

The BMW 760i Protection xDrive

BMW

The main vehicle used in the course is Beemer's new 7-Series Protection line, which also comes in electric form by way of a modified i7. BMW says that the armored version of its flagships are designed to emphasize comfort and space while providing the best protection. 

According to BMW, the BMW 7 Series Protection and the BMW i7 Protection are in the VR9 protection class, as per the Association of Test Centers for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM). BMW also offers an option to upgrade to partial VPAM 10 protection in defined areas of the body. 

Alongside the long list of standard and optional features offered in BMW's flagship sedan, the 7-Series Protection also adds an intercom system, an automatic fire extinguisher, a self-sealing gas tank, a fresh-air supply system and special Michelin runflat tires.

More Automotive:

The website of the program says that BMW's courses include overnight stays and insurance in the price of the course, which are by request. Though the courses are reserved for "current professional drivers of security vehicles," BMW also offers a selection of performance driving courses though the BMW M Academy Experience for anyone traveling to southern Germany any time soon.

