AT&T data hack exposes 73 million current and former customer accounts to the dark web

TheStreet’s Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for Monday, April 1.

Remy Blaire: I’m Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. This is what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

All three major indexes look to continue their strong starts to 2024. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all finished March in positive territory. Investors will also be anxiously awaiting comments for several Fed Bank Presidents as the U.S. Central Bank gears up for its May decision on interest rates. Right now, investors are predicting a more than 96 percent chance that the Fed will hold rates where they currently stand.

In other news - Millions of current and former AT&T customers may have had their personal information leaked. The company said in mid-march, data from 73 million people was leaked onto the dark web.

All of the information appears to have been from 2019 or earlier - and while it doesn’t contain financial information or specifics about calls, AT&T said some social security numbers could have been leaked.

The company also added *quote* "It is not yet known whether the data originated from AT&T or one of its vendors. Currently, AT&T does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in exfiltration of the data set.

The telecom giant says 7.6 million of the accounts leaked are from from current customers, while just over 65 million former customer accounts were breached. AT&T is now reaching out to affected customers to have them reset their account passcodes and to be vigilant about checking their bills for any potentially fraudulent charges. The company said it will offer credits to affected customers “where applicable.”

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.