Apple expands one of its most popular subscription services

Apple is rolling out a new workout series for Fitness+ that is themed around era-defining music.

Whether you workout daily or a few days a week, you likely know that a good soundtrack can elevate an average fitness class to greatness. From its beginning, Apple (AAPL) Fitness+ has focused on music, with excellent playlists themed by genre and artist and deep integration with Apple Music.

Now, Fitness+ is debuting an entirely new workout series, Album Anniversaries, inspired by the Apple Music Essential Anniversaries playlists. It is also about the artists and genres that have defined eras and now defining movements and activities.

Today, four new workouts within Album Anniversaries will grow monthly, with a new workout type dropping on that cadence. A 30-minute Strength class with Fitness+ Trainer Sam will take you through "Upbeat Anthmes," all celebrating a 10th anniversary. Album features include Sam Smith's "The Lonley Hour", "Pink Print" by Nicki Minaj, "X" by Ed Sheeran, and "1989" by Taylor Swift, which should let you "Shake It Off."

A look at the new Album Anniversaries fitness classes within Apple Fitness+. Apple

If you prefer running or walking, a 30-minute Treadmill class will take you through rock albums by Interpol, Franz Ferdinand, Modest Mouse, and The Killers that are celebrating 20 years. Also available now are two 45-minute classes — first is a Hip-Hop/R&B themed Yoga with trainer Jonelle with albums from Mary J. Blige, TLC, Brandy, and Biggie that are celebrating 30-year anniversaries. Second is a cycling class with Emily that features music from Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Prince, and The Pretenders; that is all turning 40.

All four of these new workouts are available within the Fitness+ app, and you can still work out with an Apple Watch for the most data-filled experience or just with an iPhone. With either, you'll start by selecting the class you're most interested in on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and then track your metrics with the Apple Watch or your iPhone.

Apple Fitness+ rolled out new features, including expanded Meditation types, earlier in 2024, and the fitness service remains available at $9.99 a month or $79.99 yearly for up to five people.

