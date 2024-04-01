Analyst revamps Micron price target amid surge in demand for key AI chip

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fire ravages Legado Luxury Apartments in Prescott Valley Dignity Health: Negotiations with Aetna extended to Friday CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13 Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza in Prescott City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting Prescott VA’s National Vietnam Veterans Day service a standing-room-only affair Need2Know: Edison Marketplace opens in Prescott; Nellie’s BBQ cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley location; The Lookout celebrating its first anniversary this week Pine Ridge Marketplace to Host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analyst revamps Micron price target amid surge in demand for key AI chip

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 12:36 p.m.

Micron Technology  (MU)  shares moved higher in early Monday trading as analysts continue to see added value from the makers of a crucial component to the rollout of AI technologies that could be worth billions over the coming years.

Micron, which has fought hard for its share of the memory-chip market against Asia-based giants such as SK Hynix and Samsung, is quickly transitioning into the AI sector with a new semiconductor designed to support generative-AI applications.

High-bandwidth-memory chips, often called HBM, are made to be imbedded in larger artificial-intelligence semiconductors, such as those made by market leader Nvidia  (NVDA) , and help boost performance and reduce power consumption.

Micron, which unveiled a development deal with Nvidia to insert HBM into its new H200 semiconductors, said a growing surge in demand is likely to drive overall sales closer to levels for its legacy DRAM memory products over the next two years.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sees "several hundred million dollars of revenue" from HBM sales over the current fiscal year.

MANDEL NGAN&solGetty Images

"We are on track to generate several hundred million dollars of revenue from HBM in fiscal 2024 and expect HBM revenues to be accretive to our DRAM and overall gross margins starting in the fiscal third quarter," Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told investors last month.

HBM demand surges with AI rollouts

"Our HBM is sold out for calendar 2024, and the overwhelming majority of our 2025 supply has already been allocated," he added.

That demand helped Micron not only post a surprise fiscal-second-quarter profit of 42 cents a share, firmly ahead of Wall Street's forecast for a loss of 25 cents, but also forecast current-quarter revenue in the region of $6.6 billion.

New customers are in the pipeline, Micron said, as the HBM's boosted capacity helps clients "pack more memory per GPU, enabling more powerful AI training and inference solutions."

Related: Analyst overhauls Nvidia stock price target after conference

Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya is similarly bullish. He forecasts that HBM demand will take the overall market size to around $20 billion by 2027, with Micron's share growing to around 20% from 5% currently.

"The adoption of accelerated/AI servers represents a generational shift with Nvidia and Broadcom  (AVGO)  as the leaders," said Arya, who lifted his price target on Micron by $24 to $144 a share and affirmed a buy rating on MU.

"However, we believe the rising tide – the accelerator market – is expected to double to $200 billion over the next three years and could create volatile but fruitful opportunities among the #2 vendors," he added.

B of A's Arya sees 'junior samurAI value'

Arya calls those second-tier players, including Micron, Marvell  (MRVL)  and Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD)  "junior samurAI".

"Each 'junior samurAI' trades interestingly at a valuation premium to its respective leader, so greater stock volatility is to be expected," Arya said. "However, as the leader expands the [total addressable market], the junior can likely continue to carve out a profitable niche."

More AI Stocks:

Micron shares, which hit a record $122.46 on March 21, were marked 1.2% higher in premarket trading to indicate an opening-bell price of $119.30. That move would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 45% and value the Boise, Idaho, chipmaker at around $132 billion.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: