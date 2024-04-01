OFFERS
Amazon's bestselling 8-piece towel set with over 40,000 perfect ratings is on sale for $32 right now

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 8 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Towels don't last forever, and over time they can become thin and frayed, which is when you know it's time to part ways and invest in another set. The good news is there are plenty of affordable options at Amazon and one happens to be on sale right now.

The Utopia Premium Towel Set is on sale for only $32, and the eight-pack comes with four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels to get you started. That equals only $4 apiece, which is cheaper than single towels anywhere else. It's no wonder the set is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's bath towel sets category and is one of the site's most-wished-for items. You can't go wrong with this silver shade considering it's easy to match with other decor and is at such a low price, but there are 22 other colors to choose from at various price points. 

Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set, $32 (was $49) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

These towels are made of ring-spun cotton that's soft to the touch, breathable, and absorbent, making them great for everyday use. They even have double-stitched hems that prevent the towels from fraying and unraveling over time. Plus, it gives them a high-end appearance that makes it feel like you're at a five-star hotel.

More than 40,000 people have given this towel set a five-star rating, and it has sold over 500 times in the past 30 days. Many satisfied shoppers describe them as "luxurious," and others say the set is one of the best purchases they've ever made.

"Soft as a cloud," one reviewer wrote. "I ordered these towels to restore balance to my hair and skin, and let me tell you, it was well worth the investment. These have been a godsend and I'm so glad I took my chances on them."

Anyone looking for new towels can consider their search over, because there's no beating the Utopia Premium Towel Set while it's on sale for just $32. 

