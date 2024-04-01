A United Airlines flight was diverted over a ‘broken toilet’

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fire ravages Legado Luxury Apartments in Prescott Valley Dignity Health: Negotiations with Aetna extended to Friday CWAG to host presentation on wells April 13 Governor approves legislation allowing sales of homemade food Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds Easter Eggstravaganza in Prescott City leases spaces to help ease parking situation at new Prescott City Hall End of Prescott mayoral recall effort celebrated by speakers at City Council meeting Prescott VA’s National Vietnam Veterans Day service a standing-room-only affair Need2Know: Edison Marketplace opens in Prescott; Nellie’s BBQ cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley location; The Lookout celebrating its first anniversary this week Pine Ridge Marketplace to Host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A United Airlines flight was diverted over a ‘broken toilet’

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: April 1, 2024 3:22 p.m.

Short of actual emergencies, an overflowing toilet is the last thing anyone wants to experience when on a flight across the ocean.

But that is precisely what happened on a United Airlines  (UAL)  plane going from Frankfurt to San Francisco on March 29 — a situation so smelly that the plane had to turn back around despite being already a few hours into the journey.

Related: An entire flight has been diverted over diaper thought to be a bomb

As first reported by German tabloid newspaper Bild, passengers aboard the Boeing 777  (BA)  plane had initially started complaining of a foul-smelling odor in the cabin. Flight attendants went into the lavatory and discovered that the tank of one of the toilets had overflowed and was slowly seeping into the cabin.

Anti-smoking and seatbelt signs are seen in a photo of an airplane cabin.

Shutterstock

Airline calls overflowing toilet a ‘maintenance issue’

After seeing if they could resolve the situation in the air, air crew alerted the pilot that the breakdown was unsalvageable and the plane turned back around almost three hours into the flight.

More Travel:

United, in turn, called it a “maintenance issue” that required diversion. As the plane had left in the afternoon and there were not many available flights remaining, most passengers aboard the 300-person aircraft had to wait until the next day to be rebooked and were offered accommodation in nearby hotels.

“United Flight 59 returned to Frankfurt following a maintenance issue with one of the aircraft’s lavatories,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

This has happened before (some other weird mid-flight lavatory incidents)

A similar incident occurred in September 2023 on a Delta Air Lines  (DAL)  flight from Atlanta to Spain's Barcelona.

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot is heard saying in the overheard announcement later shared on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter by one of the passengers on the flight. The plane was already flying over Virginia but ended up turning back around to Atlanta.

Delta later told media outlets that there was a “medical issue” but that the cleaning team in Atlanta “worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.”

The passengers waited in the airport as the cleaning crew rushed to fix the issue and clean the plane in order to get travelers on the same flight back that night and avoid having to rebook them on different flights the next day

A month later, an EasyJet  (EJTTF)  flight from Spain's Tenerife to London failed to take off due to another bathroom incident. 

Traveler Kitty Streek posted a video of a pilot making an overhead announcement that one of the passengers "found it rather exciting to defecate [on the floor of] the front toilet" and that as a result they were all “now staying the night here” and would fly back tomorrow morning (loud groans are also heard spreading throughout the cabin.)

Streek also said that they had been waiting for three hours in a foul-smelling cabin for information on what would happen next until the flight finally ended up being canceled.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: