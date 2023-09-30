OFFERS
Obituary: Stanley F. Stazenski Jr. (Buck)
January 4, 1932 - September 18, 2023

Stanley F. Stazenski Jr. (Buck). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2023 8:29 p.m.

Stanley passed away early Sept. 18th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Stan was born in Prescott, Arizona on January 4th, 1932, to Stanley F. Stazenski Sr. and Dora (Maynard) Stazenski. Stan was born on the Mosher Ranch in Prescott, Arizona, which is now the location of the Las Fuentes Senior Living Community.

Stan grew up on the Stazenski Ranch in Williamson Valley. He lived life to the fullest whether it was hunting, working cattle, roping or spending time with his family. He retired with 40 years with the telephone company and was a member of the Yavapai Mounted Sheriff’s Posse for 55 years. Stan loved all of his family including his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley F. Sr. and Dora Stazenski, his brothers Vincent, Joey, Henry, Ray and Jim Stazenski and his son Charles Stazenski. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his brothers Robert, George (Sandy) Stazenski and his sister Madeline (George) Goodwin. His Children Catherine (Gary) Kring, Sonny (Linda), Vincent (Renee) and Michael (Tammy) Stazenski, Audey (Robin) Eckel, Robin Eckel (Joe) Winsor and Kelly (Bob) Vance as well as many grandchildren any great-grandchildren.

Cremation Services will be provided by Hampton Funeral Home. A Catholic Mass will be held in Stanley’s name at the Sacred Heart Parish on Sunday, Oct. 29th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., for those who would like to attend. There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made in the following ways: Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 95 Prescott AZ 86302 Blood Donation to Vitalant Blood Donation Center: 877-258-4825 The “Fight Like Kevin” Cancer Fund: P.O. Box 204 Mayer, AZ 86333

jesserks22@gmail.com

A special thank-you to Eileen Mahler, and all of the gracious staff at AZ Oncology and the Infusion Center.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

