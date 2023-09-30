Obituary: Rose Reveles Moledo

Rose Reveles Moledo lived a blessed and fulfilled 94 years until her passing on Aug. 13. She was born in El Paso, Texas on June 3 1929 and moved with the family to Miami, Arizona in the early ‘40’s where she helped in their restaurant.

Upon graduation from Miami High School Rose’s independence and desire for adventure started and she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Waves where she met her love and life partner Joe Moledo. They were married October 1953 and Joe’s Navy career took them and their three children to Texas, Morocco, the Philippines, and New York until they settled in Long Beach, California in 1968. There Rose was proud of her work as a City of Long Beach parking enforcement officer, she became a life-long Rams fan, danced and sang to Neil Diamond, and created many memorable times with family and friends.

Rose and Joe moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1993 where they embraced the pleasures of retirement, their growing generational family, and expanding their group of friends.

Faith, family, friends, food, and fun was how she lived. Her faith was always evident whether in prayer or as a volunteer at Sacred Heart parish and school. She was well known for her love of cooking to include hosting family and friends for weekly “Spaghetti Sunday” and always sharing her goodies and recipes. Countless were recipients of her now cherished homemade blankets she made for the new babies of family and friends.

She loved the simple pleasure of daily activities, quiet reading, a good television show, a tasty meal - provided they were accompanied by a glass of her favorite wine! She was the ever present support and care giver for Joe as he battled Dementia until his passing in August 2022.

She is survived by her two sons Manny and Joey; a daughter Deborah; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters and many family members and friends who are grateful for the wonderful memories.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Prescott on Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sacred Heart Prescott, that Rose felt strongly about and would generously donate to over the past 30 years.

Information provided by the family.