Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Elliot Lee

Originally Published: September 30, 2023 8:13 p.m.

In memory of MSG Robert “Bob” Elliot Lee, he passed away on September 26, 2023 at the Prescott Veterans Hospital.

He was born on December 28, 1937 to Leo C. and Dorothy (Wakefield) Lee in Long Beach, California.

Robert retired from the United States Army after 23 years of service. During his years of service he was stationed in Korea, Vietnam, Berlin, and multiple aboard and state side tours.

After his retirement from the Army he went on to work for the State of Indiana Department of Corrections. Robert was corrections officer, where he retired after 15 years service. He was a member of The VFW Post 10227, NRA, and Vietnam Veterans of America. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Denise Lee and brother Leo Lee, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years Jo Ann Lee, sister Sharon Christiansen, brother Howard Lee, daughters Katie Cook, Ashley Elgassas, along with multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As per Robert’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the VFW post 10227 in Prescott Valley, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

