Obituary: James Lee Strang

James Lee Strang. (Courtesy)

James Lee Strang. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2023 8:23 p.m.

James Lee Strang passed away September 20, 2023, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona after a long illness. James was born in Kirtland, Ohio, August 17, 1937, to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Strang. He attended elementary school and high school at Kirtland, Ohio and graduated in 1955. He entered a tool design apprenticeship for General Motors in August of 1955. He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1956. He attended U of A and received his Bachelor of Arts in education. In 1969 he accepted a position at Bagdad High School as a History and Government instructor and taught there while also earning his master’s degree at NAU. He remained teaching in Bagdad until his retirement in 1992. He is survived by his brother, John V. Strang, wife, Maxine, and numerous step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Veteran’s Honor Service will be held at Prescott National Cemetery on Friday, November 17 at 11:00am. Donations may be made to the Veteran’s Administration of your choice. Please no flowers or plants.

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

