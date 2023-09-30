Obituary: Gloria Mae Carlson

Our cherished Gloria Mae Carlson, aged 82, peacefully left her loving family at her residence in Chino Valley, Arizona, surrounded by her loved ones when she passed away on Sept. 17, 2023.

In 1961, she united with the love of her life, Wes Carlson. Their union blessed them with four children: Kim, Mark, Paul and Keith, along with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Gloria was born to Paul and Grace Hannay, May 19, 1941, in Mankato, Minnesota.

Following her graduation from Amboy High School, Gloria pursued a Master’s Degree in Education at Northern Arizona University. She embarked on a fulfilling career as a Home Economics teacher at Prescott Junior High School, where she made a lasting impact for several years.

Beyond her dedication to her family and Christianity, Gloria had a passion for various activities including sewing, Home Interior decorating, playing the organ, piano and marimba during church services, teaching piano lessons, traveling, assembling jigsaw puzzles, collecting antiques and indulging in her culinary talents by cooking and baking.

Funeral Services will be held at Hampton Funeral Home 240 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ on Oct. 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., visitation will be 9:30-10:00 a.m., final interment will be at Arizona Pioneer Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.