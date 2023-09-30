OFFERS
Obituary: Carol Fae Stewart

Carol Fae Stewart. (Courtesy)

Carol Fae Stewart. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2023 7:54 p.m.

Carol Fae Stewart passed away September 18, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona, at the age of 86. Carol was born to doctors Sherwin and Fae Wood of Los Angeles in 1937. The family enjoyed traveling across the western United States, and instilled in her a love of nature and camping she would later share with her three children.

Following graduation from Hollywood High School, Carol went on to earn a BS and teaching credential from UC Davis, before returning to Hollywood to marry the love of her life, Ralph Stewart, in 1963. She taught home economics, life skills and art in both the Barstow and Silver Valley school districts before her 1993 retirement to Prescott.

Carol was known for her warm smile, sharp wit, love of cookies, and remarkably even and fine hand quilting. She was a member of the Methodist Church, Gadabouts social group, and the Mountain Top Quilt Guild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Stewart, and recently by her sister, Lynne Schierle.

Carol is survived by her three daughters, Laura Van Winkle (Doug), Kristi Ridler (Rod), and Theresa Stewart, as well as two grandchildren, David and Danielle.

She was supported in her final days by her family, her many friends and neighbors in the Prescott area, Pleasant Valley Care Home and Arizona Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of one’s choice in Carol’s name.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

