Las Vegas Strip star residencies cancel shows for surprise reason

The Covid pandemic had a devastating effect on the Las Vegas Strip as everything went dark on March 17, 2020, when then-Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down all hotel casinos for 78 days until June 4, 2020.

Fear of Covid, which had deadly effects for many people, led to many headliners and residencies postponing or canceling engagements. Rock star John Fogerty, known for his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising," as well as solo tunes "The Old Man Down The Road" and "Centerfield," cancelled nine shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Free Report Wynn Las Vegas Nov. 4-21, 2020, because of the Covid pandemic. He later returned in October 2021 to resume performances once the pandemic settled down.

But Covid would creep back onto the Strip in 2022 as superstar singer Adele needed to reschedule her 24-show “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace that was set for every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 through April 16, 2022. She needed to cancel those shows, as members of her crew contracted Covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Adele resumed her residency Nov. 18, 2022, with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20, 2023, then it continued through March 25. Adele extended her residency by 34 more dates, running from June 16, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2023. The "Hello" singer even had to walk back her friendly and informal strolls into the crowd for interactions at her shows after a backup singer and crew members contracted Covid.

Covid cancels 2 recent shows

Concerns over a possible new outbreak of the Covid pandemic led the comedy team of Steve Martin and Martin Short to abruptly postpone their co-headlining shows at the Encore Theater on Sept. 22-23. Those same concerns also led late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to cancel his "Strike Force Three" performance Sept. 23 at Dolby Live at Park MGM with fellow hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, after Kimmel was diagnosed with Covid.

Covid, however, isn't the only reason headliners and residencies are canceling, postponing or rescheduling performances on the Strip.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be the most expensive F1 Grand Prix race on this season's circuit based on ticket prices and hotel rates, rolls into Sin City Nov. 16-18 with over 100,000 people expected to attend the race each day. The massive improvements made for the racecourse and huge crowds of people will disrupt movement around the Strip on those days and restrict access to hotel casinos and their theaters.

Cirque du Soleil Michael Jackson One Image source&colon Mandalay Bay&solCirque du Soleil

F1 race leads to headliner performances rescheduling

Because of all the disruptions, several Strip shows are either rescheduling their performances for earlier times in the day or just cancelling performances altogether. Two legendary Strip headliner residencies – Wayne Newton's residency at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo and singer Donny Osmond's engagement at Caesars Entertainment's Harrah's Showroom – will be closed Nov. 16-18, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Several major theaters on the Strip will also be dark on those three days, including Resorts World Theater, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, and Dolby Live at Park MGM. Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" at Treasure Island will be dark Nov. 16 with earlier shows Nov. 17-18; "Love" at the Mirage is dark Nov. 18, with earlier shows Nov. 16-17; while "O" at Bellagio and "Michael Jackson One" at Mandalay Bay will have earlier performances. Carrot Top's comedy show at the Luxor will be dark Nov. 12-19.

Guests should check theaters for any changes in performance schedules.