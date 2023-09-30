OFFERS
A robot vacuum that ‘truly cleans everywhere’ is $100 off at Amazon—the lowest price it has ever been

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: September 30, 2023 1:30 a.m.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Every household should have at least one vacuum on hand, and if you’re searching for a model that does the majority of the work for you, then a robot vacuum is a great choice. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you have to spend upwards of $1,000 to get a reliable machine from a trusted brand because we found a steep Amazon discount that’s not available anywhere else.


The Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum is a whopping $100 off right now, making it just $200, which is the lowest price it has ever been. This particular Shark vacuum is exclusive to Amazon and is a favorite among shoppers for its incredible suction power, self-cleaning brush roll, and dual side brushes that pick up dirt from hard-to-reach areas. It’s ideal for cleaning various surfaces like hard floors, carpets, and rugs; the best part is you barely have to lift a finger.

Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum, $200 (was $300) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

By downloading the SharkClean app to your Android or IOS device you’ll be able to schedule cleanings, adjust settings, set timers, and receive alerts about your vacuum. To control it with just your voice, connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. These innovative features make it easy and convenient to accommodate people with busy schedules who might not have time to vacuum themselves as you’ll just come home to a clean house.

This robot vacuum uses a powerful motor with lots of suction power paired with a self-cleaning brush roll to pick up hair and debris from deep within your carpets without becoming clogged. It navigates the room row-by-row to maximize coverage and ensure it cleans every inch of the floor. With an extra-large dustbin, it can clean large areas without having to stop. Everything sucked in passes through a high-efficiency filtration system that captures dust, pollen, and allergens to clean the air while it vacuums all around.

Although it runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge (depending on the cleaning mode), it’ll automatically return to its docking station to recharge and will resume the cleaning session once it’s ready.

Out of the 400 people who have given it a five-star rating, one reviewer said using this robot vacuum is “SOOO much easier than sweeping every day,” and another raved that it “truly cleans everywhere.”

“I love my Shark cleaner; I’m amazed at how much it picks up daily,” a third person wrote. “I liked that I could program it to start at what time every day or just certain days. It is worth the money!”

Since the Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum is an Amazon exclusive, this is a rare opportunity to score one for just $200. Take advantage of the early Prime Big Deal Days discount while you can.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

