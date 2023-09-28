OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Utah, Arizona to pay to keep national parks open if shutdown occurs Maricopa County air quality raises health concerns with affected minority communities National caregiver shortage strains organizations, families across Valley Kari Lake, prominent Trump supporter, election denier, to launch US Senate campaign in Arizona Forest Service issues draft decision for Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in identifying Ulta theft suspects State treasurer refuses to recognize ‘executive deputy directors’ named by Hobbs CVUSD celebrates opening of first affordable teacher housing complex Prescott City Council briefed on plans for this year’s holiday festivities FallFest In the Park: A celebration of craftsmanship, cuisine, community

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Sept. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Utah, Arizona to pay to keep national parks open if shutdown occurs

The Grand Canyon National Park entrance is blocked off, in Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2013, because of a partial government shutdown. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (Matt York/AP, File)

The Grand Canyon National Park entrance is blocked off, in Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2013, because of a partial government shutdown. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (Matt York/AP, File)

ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 28, 2023 1:36 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: