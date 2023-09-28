Utah, Arizona to pay to keep national parks open if shutdown occurs
The Grand Canyon National Park entrance is blocked off, in Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2013, because of a partial government shutdown. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (Matt York/AP, File)
ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 28, 2023 1:36 p.m.