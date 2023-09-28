Stocks edge higher, jobs data up next, Peloton, Micron, Nike

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday September 28:

Stocks are set for a flat open on Wall Street as Treasury yields steady ahead of key jobs data and a speech later today from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Jobless claims data could be one of the last major releases for weeks if a protracted government shutdown begins on Saturday.

Peloton will partner with Lululemon on branded exercise apparel and connected fitness content.

Micron sees ongoing losses liked to a China ban on chip sales even as it unveiled a developing supply deal with AI leader Nvidia.

A gloomy outlook from Foot Locker, as well as ongoing weakness in China, will challenge Nike's near-term sales forecasts.