Stocks edge higher, jobs data up next, Peloton, Micron, Nike

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: September 28, 2023 10:59 a.m.

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday September 28:

1. -- Stock Market Today: Jobs data, Powell speech in focus as Treasury yields steady

Stocks are set for a flat open on Wall Street as Treasury yields steady ahead of key jobs data and a speech later today from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

2. -- Jobs data on deck as inflation fears stoke dollar, Treasury yields

Jobless claims data could be one of the last major releases for weeks if a protracted government shutdown begins on Saturday.

3. -- Peloton stock surges on 5-year content, apparel deal with Lululemon

Peloton will partner with Lululemon on branded exercise apparel and connected fitness content.

4. -- Micron stock slides as wider loss forecast offsets Nvidia deal boost

Micron sees ongoing losses liked to a China ban on chip sales even as it unveiled a developing supply deal with AI leader Nvidia.

5. -- Nike earnings on deck with focus on US consumer demand, profit margins

A gloomy outlook from Foot Locker, as well as ongoing weakness in China, will challenge Nike's near-term sales forecasts.

