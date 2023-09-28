Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $CHS, $WOR, $JBL, and Detroit v Green Bay

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Jabil anticipating continued soft consumer markets, Sycamore Partners plans to take Chico's FAS private, Stratasys calling off the merger with Desktop Metal, and Worthington Industries taking an interesting dip. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about which college football games to watch this weekend, and the big showdown between the Lions and the Packers. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com