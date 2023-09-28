Micron stock slides as wider loss forecast offsets Nvidia deal boost

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Forest Service issues draft decision for Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in identifying Ulta theft suspects State treasurer refuses to recognize ‘executive deputy directors’ named by Hobbs CVUSD celebrates opening of first affordable teacher housing complex Prescott City Council briefed on plans for this year’s holiday festivities FallFest In the Park: A celebration of craftsmanship, cuisine, community Experts: Slight 2022 Arizona health insurance gains likely to vanish in 2023 Tucson sector led US for second month, as border encounters surge anew University of the People founder and Arizona State professor win Yidan Prize for education work UPDATE: Crash on Highway 89 in Paulden leaves one person dead

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Sept. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Micron stock slides as wider loss forecast offsets Nvidia deal boost

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: September 28, 2023 10:37 a.m.

Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower in in pre-market trading after the memory chip maker forecast further near-term losses despite an expected boost from a supply deal with AI market leader Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report.

Micron said late Wednesday that its non-GAAP loss for the three months ending in August, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at $1.07 per share, well inside Street forecasts of $1.18 but down from a profit of $1.45 per share over the same period last year.

Group revenues, Micron said, fell 40% to just over $4 billion thanks in part to the impact of its "security review" by China's Cyberspace Administration, put in place as retribution for the Biden administration's ban on the export of high-tech equipment and chips.

Looking into the current quarter, Micron said it sees another non-GAAP loss of $1.14 per share, compared to the Refinitiv forecast of a loss of 95 cents, with revenues of around $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion.

Micron's developing deal with Nvidia, which would see its 'high bandwidth memory', or HBM, chips embedded in Nvidia's AI computing chips, is likely to drive revenue growth further into 2024, the company said.

"We are very excited with our HBM product. It is an industry-leading product with respect to performance, power, capacity, capability. And as we have mentioned, this product is in the qualification stages with our customers here and we expect revenue to begin in early 2024," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told investors on a conference call late Wednesday. "And yes, we are very much still on track for meaningful revenue, $700 million in our fiscal year '24."

"It is an exciting opportunity for the memory industry and Micron will be well-positioned to capture the generative AI opportunities that require the kind of attributes that our HBM3E memory brings to the market," he added.

Micron shares were marked 5% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $64.80 each.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: