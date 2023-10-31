Obituary: Marylinn Edens

Marylinn Edens, 63, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on July 14, 1960 in La Jolla, California.

Marylinn was a beloved individual who brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. Her innocent and loving nature touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marylinn is survived by her mother, Barbara Edens, her brother and his wife, Jim and Beth Edens, her sister, Luann Gibbons, and her brother, Randy Edens. She is also survived by her nieces, Leah Settlemyer, Sarah Settlemyer, Carissa Clark, and Kelsey O’Brien, along with their husbands, Dan Clark and Keith O’Brien. Marylinn was a great aunt to her grand nieces, Rylee Orth, Lilly Orth, Aeryn McDonald, Eden Clark, and Dylan Clark, as well as her grand nephews, Rowan MacDonald, Wit Clark and Declan O’Brien.

The family would like to thank Marylinn’s caregiver family, Stacy and Freddie Nunez and their children Liberty, Trinity and Brody. They provided a loving home for over 15 years to Marylinn. The family also appreciates the staff at Ability Adult Center where Marylinn enjoyed participating in games, social activities and “teasing” her friends. Marylinn enjoyed hanging with all her friends, bowling, watching football, and spending time with people. Everyone was Marylinn’s friend and were greeted with a loud, “Hello my friend!”

A memorial service to celebrate Marylinn’s life will be held on Dec. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m., at QuadCity Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303. Contributions in her memory can be made to Arizona Special Olympics at specialolympicsarizona.org





Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.