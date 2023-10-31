Obituary: Marylinn Edens

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Victim of Prescott aggravated assault dies; suspect in custody Prescott participates in survey to identify community priorities 3-decade photographer with Halloween birthday reflects on blessings in adopted hometown Picture This: Halloween fun in the Quad Cities Prescott Valley Police Officer Michelle Woods receives Rising Star Law Enforcement Award Man screaming for help rescued near Lynx Lake Governor takes credit for tax rebate she didn’t want in the budget Influencers: Selgars sparkles with diamond art Cleanup plan finalized for Iron King Mine Superfund site Growing Forward: Turkey time & giving thanks!

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Marylinn Edens

Originally Published: October 31, 2023 10:33 p.m.

Marylinn Edens, 63, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on July 14, 1960 in La Jolla, California.

Marylinn was a beloved individual who brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. Her innocent and loving nature touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Marylinn is survived by her mother, Barbara Edens, her brother and his wife, Jim and Beth Edens, her sister, Luann Gibbons, and her brother, Randy Edens. She is also survived by her nieces, Leah Settlemyer, Sarah Settlemyer, Carissa Clark, and Kelsey O’Brien, along with their husbands, Dan Clark and Keith O’Brien. Marylinn was a great aunt to her grand nieces, Rylee Orth, Lilly Orth, Aeryn McDonald, Eden Clark, and Dylan Clark, as well as her grand nephews, Rowan MacDonald, Wit Clark and Declan O’Brien.

The family would like to thank Marylinn’s caregiver family, Stacy and Freddie Nunez and their children Liberty, Trinity and Brody. They provided a loving home for over 15 years to Marylinn. The family also appreciates the staff at Ability Adult Center where Marylinn enjoyed participating in games, social activities and “teasing” her friends. Marylinn enjoyed hanging with all her friends, bowling, watching football, and spending time with people. Everyone was Marylinn’s friend and were greeted with a loud, “Hello my friend!”

A memorial service to celebrate Marylinn’s life will be held on Dec. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m., at QuadCity Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303. Contributions in her memory can be made to Arizona Special Olympics at specialolympicsarizona.org

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: