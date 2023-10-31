Adoption Spotlight: Gabriel J.
Originally Published: October 31, 2023 7:35 p.m.
Gabriel is a humorous and energetic young man who loves to stay active, from playing basketball to joining in a game of zombie-tag with his friends. When he’s indoors, you can find him playing with Legos, Pokémon cards and video games. He hopes to one day work at Game Stop and watch a Dodges game when he grows up. Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org
