Prescott announces Halloween street closures

The City of Prescott, in the interest of public safety will be closing the following areas to vehicle traffic for Halloween events, on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Closures will include a public safety presence, light towers, portable toilets and additional solid waste containers.

Mt Vernon Ave/Senator Hwy: Mt Vernon Ave/ Senator Highway will be closed from Willis Street to Haisley Road at 3:30 p.m. Please note that Gurley Street will remain open to east/west traffic. This closure will incorporate closure on Mt Vernon Avenue and Senator Highway at the following side streets as well:

• Summit Point Drive

• Palmer Place

• Oak Street

• Carleton Street

• Goodwin Street

Country Club Drive will be closed from Park Avenue to Coronado Avenue at 3 p.m. The closure will incorporate closure on Country Club Drive at the following side streets as well:

• Vista Drive

• Perry Street

• Aspen Street

• Moreland Drive

All roads are anticipated to be reopen by 10 p.m. or when the Prescott Police Department determines it is safe to do so. Drivers are asked to use patience and caution when driving around these areas as there is an anticipated high volume of pedestrian traffic.

Please direct questions to Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, Recreation Services Administrative Supervisor, at (928) 777-1121 ext 4501.

Information provided by The City of Prescott.