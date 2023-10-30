Pet of the Week: Hailey (United Animal Friends()

Hailey is a bundle of enthusiasm and charm. Her love for food makes her an eager learner who’ll do just about anything for a tasty treat. This 2- to 3-year-old Cattle Dog mix is ready to steal your heart with her affectionate nature and wagging tail. Hailey’s friendly disposition and warm greetings are sure to make her a favorite at social gatherings and neighborhood walks.

It’s important to note that Hailey doesn’t get along with cats, so if you have feline friends at home, Hailey may not be the right fit. But if you’re a dog-loving household looking for a funny and playful companion, Hailey could be the perfect addition to your family. She is eagerly waiting to find her forever home to share her zest for life.

If you are interested in adopting Hailey, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on her page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.