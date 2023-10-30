Pet of the Week: Count Dogula (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Count Dogula is an approximately 1- to 2-year-old pit mix. Count Dogula came in as a stray and after waiting no one came to claim him; he is now getting ready for his “furever” home. Count Dogula is still very shy around new people and would benefit from being with a family who has time for basic training and socialization. But he likes to lay at your feet for attention if you are at his level.

We are unsure if he is house trained at this time. We are unaware if he is good with cats or kids. We have not tried him with any other dogs so if you have dogs already a meet and greet is required. He has received his annual vaccines and is scheduled for his rabies vaccine and neuter on Nov. 30.

If you are interested in meeting Count Dogula, call the shelter and set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 today!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.