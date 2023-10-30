Pet of the Week: Boots (Catty Shack)

Boots, born April 6, 2023, is a very smart girl and curious about everything. She enjoys her time with people and is very loving. Boots loves to play and has a great imagination when it comes to her toys. Confident and beautiful, Boots will meet you with warm greetings and maybe even a little conversation.

This cutie is now available to be seen at Catty Shack 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, If interested, please send an inquiry through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.