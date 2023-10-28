PUSD begins curriculum-selection process for grades 5-8 math program
Prescott Unified School District Director of Instructional Support Kelsey Secor stands before one box of many that contain math
curriculum an expected 25-member district committee will review over the course of the next several months. The district wants to select a new math program for grades 5-8 where student performance on state standardized assessments are the only ones to be below state averages. Their search is for a curriculum that will enable math teachers at this level to instruct all learners by enhancing math fluency and offering alternative ways to apply mathematics to solve problems. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)