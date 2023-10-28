Obituary: Margaret Patricia Sexton-Darnell

Margaret Patricia Sexton-Darnell, 86, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2023.

Margaret was born in Alturas, California. She graduated from Sweetwater High School in National City, California in 1955 and married her husband Robert Darnell that same year. They settled down in Robert’s hometown of Imperial Beach where they raised their family of four children.

Margaret loved her family and would sacrifice personal things to ensure her children were taken care of. When all four of her children needed braces, she passed on purchasing a new car and continued to drive her beat-up Datsun for a few more years. Margaret was not affected by what others thought, like riding a motorcycle to the PTA meetings in the 70’s or sticking up for her children in school.

Margaret was a talented seamstress who could make anything from curtains to costumes. She always had a needle and thread handy, and often mended the clothes of her family, friends and neighbors.

When their children were grown and out of the house they moved from Imperial Beach to Fullerton, California. Years later they moved out of the big city to enjoy retirement in the more quiet and remote town of El Campo, California before finally settling down in Prescott, Arizona.

Margaret was an adventurous soul who loved to travel and explore new places. She and her husband, Robert, rode their motorcycles with their children in the desert, enjoyed long worldwide cruises and visiting foreign countries. They also enjoyed their camping and were members of multiple camping groups.

Margaret is survived by her husband Robert, her children Debra, Donna, Robert Paul and David. She has four grandchildren, Bree, Bryce, Ryan and Sean. Margaret also welcomed her first great-grandchild, Harlow in 2022.

Margaret will be missed by all who knew her. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. She lived a full and happy life that was rich in love, laughter and adventure. Rest in peace, Margaret. You were one of a kind and will not be forgotten.

A special mass and family gathering is planned to celebrate Margaret’s life at a time to be determined by her surviving husband and close family. No public service is planned.

Information provided by the family.