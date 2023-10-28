OFFERS
Obituary: In Loving Memory of Sharon Credidio
October 25, 1942 - October 2, 2023

Sharon Credidio. (Courtesy)

Sharon Credidio. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 28, 2023 9:25 p.m.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Sharon Elizabeth (Reiff) Credidio, a third-generation Prescottonian. She leaves behind a legacy of love, selflessness, and unwavering devotion that touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her. Sharon dedicated her life to spreading kindness and love to everyone she met. She was a beacon of warmth, radiating compassion, and her love was not only unconditional but deeply individualized. She had an incredible ability to make each person feel special, as if they were the most important person in the world to her. Her capacity for empathy and understanding was boundless, and she had a remarkable gift for forging deep and meaningful connections with others.

Sharon is survived by her husband Butch Credidio, her brother Chris Tilton (Leslie), her six children Marie Corkery (Tom), Toby Ebarb (Nancy), Theresa Brennan (James), Michael Ebarb, George Ebarb (Deborah), and Tia Matt (Sean), 56 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a cause that was dear to her heart.

Information provided by the family.

