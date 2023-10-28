Obituary: Lawrence Triantafelo

Lawrence Triantafelo, 89, of Prescott, Arizona passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born to George and Gertrude Triantafelo on March 14, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. During his time in the service he was stationed in South Korea, Taiwan, and Texas. He met his wife Rae in Texas. They had two daughters, Charlotte and Terri. He moved to Prescott in 1974, where he lived until his death. He is preceded in death by his wife Rae. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

