Obituary: Deborah Ann Smith (Henson)

Deborah Ann Smith (Henson). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 21, 2023 8:27 p.m.

Deborah Ann Smith (Henson), 60, passed away suddenly on September 9, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Paradise Valley in Phoenix. Debbie had three children and one grandson. She was born October 25, 1962 in Kenosha, WI, and moved with the family to Phoenix, AZ in 1969.

Debbie graduated from Xavier High School in 1980. In 1982, Debbie married her first husband, George Emling (1963-1992). They had a son and then divorced within a couple of years. Their son, Aaron Emling (1982-2021), later went on to marry Laura Adrian & they had a son, Akira Emling.

Debbie married her second husband, Daniel Smith, in 1998 and they had two daughters: Carol Smith and Samantha Smith. They made their home in Glendale, AZ, to raise the girls. They were divorced in 2017. Debbie was a homemaker and participated in the Society for Creative Anachronism for many years, focusing on costume design. Her favorite pastime was reading romance, mystery, and fantasy novels.

Survivors include: daughters, Carol Smith and Samantha Smith; daughter-in-law, Laura (Adrian) Emling; grandson, Akira Emling; mother, Leona Henson; and siblings, Matthew Henson (m. Laura Dickey), Mark Henson, Luke Henson, and Susan Henson; and many nieces and nephews. Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Henson and her son, Aaron Emling, as well as many beloved friends and family members.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, AZ on October 27, 2023 at 11 AM.

