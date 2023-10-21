Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, retires after 19-year NBA career
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, left, and Andre Iguodala kiss the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 17, 2015. Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring. “It’s just the right time,” the 39-year-old Iguodala told Andscape in a telephone interview Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.(Paul Sancya, AP File)