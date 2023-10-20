Prescott High vs. Bradshaw Mountian Football - TONIGHT

The Prescott High School Badgers will host their cross-town rival Bradshaw Mountain High School Bears on Friday, Oct. 20, at Bill Shepard Field, Prescott.

Both are in the 4A Grand Canyon region, and both are currently 1-1 in the region. Prescott is 3-4 overall and ranked No. 27, coached by Cody Collett. Bradshaw Mountain is 5-2 overall and ranked No. 12, coached by Bob Young.

But as the history shows, when it comes to this rivalry, records and all don’t matter.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Prescott vs. Bradshaw Mountain

Prep Football Rivalry: The Series 1993-2022

Prescott leads the series, 22-8

Date Winner Score Site

Sept. 10, 1993 Prescott 43-27 PHS

Sept. 9, 1994 Prescott 20-19 BMHS

Sept. 1, 1995 Prescott 23-20 PHS

Sept. 6, 1996 Prescott 14-7 BMHS

Sept. 26, 1997 Bradshaw Mtn. 14-13 PHS

Sept. 25, 1998 Prescott 38-20 BMHS

Oct. 1, 1999 Prescott 24-0 PHS

Sept. 29, 2000 Prescott 28-14 BMHS

Oct. 12, 2001 Prescott 44-0 PHS

Oct. 18, 2002 Prescott 13-6 BMHS

Nov. 7, 2003 Prescott 24-21 PHS

Nov. 5, 2004 Prescott 29-7 BMHS

Sept. 2, 2005 Prescott 42-31 PHS

Sept. 1, 2006 Prescott 20-14 BMHS

Sept. 14, 2007 Bradshaw Mtn. 17-16 (2OT) PHS

Sept. 19, 2008 Prescott 35-21 BMHS

Sept. 11, 2009 Bradshaw Mtn. 26-18 PHS

Sept. 10, 2010 Bradshaw Mtn. 49-6 BMHS

Aug. 26, 2011 Prescott 39-21 PHS

Aug. 24, 2012 Prescott 40-0 BMHS

Oct. 18, 2013 Prescott 49-7 PHS

Oct. 17, 2014 Bradshaw Mtn. 29-7 BMHS

Oct. 23, 2015 Prescott 30-13 PHS

Oct. 28, 2016 Bradshaw Mtn. 41-15 BMHS

Oct. 27, 2017 Prescott 44-27 PHS

Oct. 5, 2018 Prescott 26-21 BMHS

Oct. 11, 2019 Prescott 22-19 PHS

Nov. 6, 2020 Prescott 32-10 BMHS

Nov. 5, 2021 Bradshaw Mtn. 24-6 PHS

Oct. 21, 2022 Bradshaw Mtn. 20-14 BMHS

Oct. 20, 2023 ????? ??-?? PHS