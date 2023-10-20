Prescott High vs. Bradshaw Mountian Football - TONIGHT

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County Supervisors approve spending $3M of ARPA money to expand Cornville park Teen Maze 2023 educates middle and high schoolers about impact of choices State jobless rate ticks up slightly CAFMA unveils ‘clean cab concept’ fire engines with push-in ceremony in Prescott YARC Transmitter Hunt set for Oct. 21 in Prescott Valley Senior Connection Speaker’s Bureau to present ‘Transform to the New You with Widow's Might’ Oct. 26 Yavapai College selects Doug Berry as provost Arizona lawmakers won’t be lowering gas prices in the Valley any time soon Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Humboldt Education Foundation donates instruments valued at $20K-plus to district orchestra program

Subscribe Now
Friday, Oct. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Prescott High vs. Bradshaw Mountian Football - TONIGHT
To be played at Prescott High School, 7 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain Bears vs. Prescott Badgers

Bradshaw Mountain Bears vs. Prescott Badgers

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 20, 2023 12:50 p.m.

The Prescott High School Badgers will host their cross-town rival Bradshaw Mountain High School Bears on Friday, Oct. 20, at Bill Shepard Field, Prescott.

Both are in the 4A Grand Canyon region, and both are currently 1-1 in the region. Prescott is 3-4 overall and ranked No. 27, coached by Cody Collett. Bradshaw Mountain is 5-2 overall and ranked No. 12, coached by Bob Young.

But as the history shows, when it comes to this rivalry, records and all don’t matter.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Prescott vs. Bradshaw Mountain

Prep Football Rivalry: The Series 1993-2022

Prescott leads the series, 22-8

Date Winner Score Site

Sept. 10, 1993 Prescott 43-27 PHS

Sept. 9, 1994 Prescott 20-19 BMHS

Sept. 1, 1995 Prescott 23-20 PHS

Sept. 6, 1996 Prescott 14-7 BMHS

Sept. 26, 1997 Bradshaw Mtn. 14-13 PHS

Sept. 25, 1998 Prescott 38-20 BMHS

Oct. 1, 1999 Prescott 24-0 PHS

Sept. 29, 2000 Prescott 28-14 BMHS

Oct. 12, 2001 Prescott 44-0 PHS

Oct. 18, 2002 Prescott 13-6 BMHS

Nov. 7, 2003 Prescott 24-21 PHS

Nov. 5, 2004 Prescott 29-7 BMHS

Sept. 2, 2005 Prescott 42-31 PHS

Sept. 1, 2006 Prescott 20-14 BMHS

Sept. 14, 2007 Bradshaw Mtn. 17-16 (2OT) PHS

Sept. 19, 2008 Prescott 35-21 BMHS

Sept. 11, 2009 Bradshaw Mtn. 26-18 PHS

Sept. 10, 2010 Bradshaw Mtn. 49-6 BMHS

Aug. 26, 2011 Prescott 39-21 PHS

Aug. 24, 2012 Prescott 40-0 BMHS

Oct. 18, 2013 Prescott 49-7 PHS

Oct. 17, 2014 Bradshaw Mtn. 29-7 BMHS

Oct. 23, 2015 Prescott 30-13 PHS

Oct. 28, 2016 Bradshaw Mtn. 41-15 BMHS

Oct. 27, 2017 Prescott 44-27 PHS

Oct. 5, 2018 Prescott 26-21 BMHS

Oct. 11, 2019 Prescott 22-19 PHS

Nov. 6, 2020 Prescott 32-10 BMHS

Nov. 5, 2021 Bradshaw Mtn. 24-6 PHS

Oct. 21, 2022 Bradshaw Mtn. 20-14 BMHS

Oct. 20, 2023 ????? ??-?? PHS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: