Obituary: Shirley Mae Porter

Shirley Mae Porter, age 79 of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 20, 1944 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to the late Henry Clifford Somers and Mable Somers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Loyd Carroll Porter.

Survivors include two sons, Travis Porter (LeAnn) of Cave Creek, Arizona, Randy Porter (Maria) of Surprise, Arizona; two brothers, Sam Somers (Annalee) of Rancho Murieta, California, Bill Somers of Stockton, California; one sister, Sharon Holderman of Citrus Heights, California and two grandchildren, Maxwell and Ethan Porter.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00P.M., Monday, October 23, 2023 at Casa Cemetery, Casa, AR.

Visitation will be held Monday, 12:00P.M. to 1:00P.M. at Cornwell Funeral Chapel in Dardanelle, AR.

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle AR.

