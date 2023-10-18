Worship News: Oct. 19, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Oct. 19, 2023:

- Beit Torah “Noach,” Oct.21. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) will be reflecting on chaos then and now; how can we fight Amalek in all forms? Zoom Friday 4 p.m. MST. Free 5784 calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. On Sunday’s our worship service is at 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship. At 11 a.m. our adult Bible study begins. This week is our bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. All proceeds go to our local nonprofit organizations.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us this Sunday, Oct. 22, for Rev Richard Rogers’ message: “The Rest of My Life is the Best of My Life.” Music by Robin Berry and the Unity Choir. All are welcome!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org “We may think, “I need to fix my life before I come to Jesus,” but we come to fix our lives through Him. We don’t come because we are perfect. We come to Jesus because we are flawed and in Him we can “be perfected.” - Elder Joaquin Costa

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Wendy Stokes message: “God Writes Straight with Crooked Lines” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org. “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Comments: “I find this church family to be very friendly, plus Holy Communion is observed at every Sunday worship.” Blended worship theme Oct.22: “Heads I Win, Tails You Lose.” Reformation Day (Oct. 29) luncheon after worship: German Style. RSVP please.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 for musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school this Sunday. Study groups, TBS hikes, choir, yarn yentas, movie afternoon, and more! For further information, call 928-708-0018 or office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. Oct. 22, Rev. Patty Willis: “Praying to Birds” In this service of blessing our animals, consider the gift birds bring to our lives, and the interconnected web of life. Well-behaved animals are welcome! LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterward. prescottuu.org

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street. Pastor Dan returns from Holy Land trip and features “One Hit Wonders: Nathan” at worship services 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, onsite and online. Live streaming at facebook.com/prescottumc. “Prayer Time,” 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Arizona’s first Protestant church. Phone: 928-778-1950.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Bible-based worship, faithful teaching and warm community. Adult Sunday School classes at 9 a.m., and kids’ Sunday School during worship service at 10:30 a.m. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. slecp.org. - St. Luke’s welcomes a new permanent rector. Father Marc McDonald. He has deep roots with Prescott and is looking forward to establishing and supporting a vibrant new chapter here. Visit our website to keep updated on all the happenings. slecp.org

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. 11 am. Sue Tone will share what she learned about Canada from a summer bus trip, “the good, the bad, and the ugly” about our neighbor to the north. Slide show with many beautiful photos of the Canadian Rockies.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., live streaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m. Oct. 26, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain. See our website at elcpvaz.org.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Kids’ Fall Festival! Families are invited to join us Sunday, Oct. 29, for a special fall celebration. We’ll have games, treats and gifts for kids during 10 a.m. Sunday School. Stay for snacks and fellowship afterward. Where neighbors become friends! aztrinityministries@gmail.com

- Mountain Reformed Church, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Worship with Mountain Reformed Church 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot Prescott Valley. Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm will preach “Generosity of the Heart” from 2nd Corinthians 8:1-12 and Matthew 6:19-24. Special music from Stacia Knotek and Cheryle Larson, who will perform “Pie Jesu” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Requiem.’ Please join us! mountainreformed.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road is an inclusive spiritual community that honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” Join us for our Annual Heritage Festival Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Perfect way to spend time with family and friends - food, music, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses 928-445-3141.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our web site at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 East Road One South. All are welcome to worship at Chino Valley United Methodist Church 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Certified Lay Minister Roger Harlow’s message is “The Influence of Individuals.” Watch livestream at Facebook/CVUMC2 or chinovallyumc.org. Remember God Loves You & So Do We!

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday services: Traditional 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.



- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com.

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build your faith through Biblical knowledge & teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. Traditional/blended worship, 8 and 9:30 a.m.; contemporary at 11:15 a.m.; children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Adult studies at each worship hour. AWANA 5 p.m. Sundays. GriefShare 4 p.m. Sundays. willowhills.church.

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship and prayer at Trinity Christian School.Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th-8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/traditional, 11 a.m.; blended/contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday school Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. The church is across from McDonald’s in Chino Valley. Call 636-4184. - First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are; everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.